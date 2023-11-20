Odisha Assembly winter session: Check traffic advisory in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of Odisha Assembly will begin from Tuesday and continue till December 30. As many as 28 platoons of police force will be deployed around the Odisha State Legislative Assembly (OLA) for the winter session of the House beginning tomorrow (November 21).

Ahead of the commencement of the session, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal took stock of the security arrangements today.

The following guidelines/ restrictions will be followed during the period of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly:

Vehicles coming from the Housing Board Square will take a diversion from Keshari Talkies Square taking a left turn.

Vehicles coming from the AG Square towards PMG will take a diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi Park road.

All vehicles coming from the Master Canteen will be diverted towards adjoining lanes on Lower PMG.

Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion Square intending to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Power House Square.

Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan Square towards the MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Sastrinagar Square.

The above-mentioned restrictions will not be applicable to emergency service vehicles (police, Fire Services, and ambulance) and vehicles authorised to enter the official buildings, including the state Assembly, the Secretariat, and other offices located in the area.