Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: 36 Platoons Of Police Force To Be Deployed

Bhubaneswar: As the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly begins next Friday (Sept 22), the Commissionerate Police have made a three-tier security arrangement in the state capital.

A total of 36 platoons of police force will be deployed for the security of the Assembly, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Geeta Singh.

However, the final security inspection of the Assembly will be conducted by DG Police Sunil Bansal, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and other senior officials at 10:45 AM on Thursday, added DCP Singh.

During the assembly session, 5 additional DCPs, 11 ACPs, 13 IICs, 62 SIs and ASIs will be deployed for security.

Also, a special control room has been set up at all entrances of the Assembly and CCTVs have been installed. A control room has also been set up for CCTV control, the DCP further informed.

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will be held between September 22 and October 4. On the first day of the session, Finance Minister BK Arukha will present the first supplementary budget for the year 2023-24.

The appropriation bill for the first supplementary expenditure of the statement will be tabled on October 3. The election to the Speaker’s post will be held on September 22, the day on which the monsoon session of the Assembly begins.