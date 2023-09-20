Odisha Primary Teachers To Hold Demonstration Outside Assembly On Sep 26

Bhubaneswar: Odisha primary school teachers, who have been staging protests in different parts of the state, have decided to hold a mass demonstration outside the state assembly here on September 26.

Over 1.30 lakh teachers, affiliated to 11 different associations, had launched a statewide agitation on September 8. Of those, two associations have withdrawn from the cease-work strike on September 18. However, the remaining nine teacher associations, are continuing their protest across the state.

The teachers are demanding the abolition of the contractual appointment system, a hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme.

The primary teachers, who are continuing their agitation, have decided to hold a mass demonstration here at Lower PMG Square on September 26 to put pressure on the government to fulfil their three demands, said Brahmananda Maharana, president of All Odisha Primary School Teachers’ Association. “We will continue our dharna in front of 314 block education offices until our demands are not fulfilled,” he said.