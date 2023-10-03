Odisha Assembly Adjourned Sine Die A Day Ahead Of Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday by Speaker Pramilla Mallick a day before its scheduled date.

The Monsoon session of the Assembly commenced on September 22 and was to end on October 4, but the Speaker adjourned the house on Tuesday.

The House passed the first supplementary statement of expenditure and the Appropriation bill on the first supplementary budget for 2023-24 and presented the CAG report in the House.

As many as 13 bills were passed and several reports were laid in the house after the Opposition members staged walkouts in support of their demands.

The entire monsoon session remained stormy with opposition BJP and Congress cornering the ruling BJD on many issues. Two BJP MLAs Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling were suspended from the House for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium. The assembly witnessed pandemonium and major parts of the business were washed out due to protests by the BJP and Congress.

The remark of Arun Sahu (BJD) on the mental health of the leader of the Opposition J N Mishra and the Chief Minister’s comment that the opposition is anti-people and anti-development had caused a ruckus in the House leading to a series of adjournments without transacting business on many occasions.

The opposition BJP members repeatedly disrupted the proceedings of the House demanding the lifting of the suspension of its two leaders, expunging the remark made by BJD member Arun Sahu and the ‘’anti-people” remark of the Chief Minister against the Opposition from the official record. The Speaker was forced to expunge the remarks of BJD MLA Arun Sahu against the leader of the Opposition.