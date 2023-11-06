Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13-Nov 20 to curb air pollution, classes except 10, 12 shut until Friday

New Delhi: Delhi continues to be covered in thick haze as the air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed on Monday. This is the fourth consecutive day that the national capital recorded a ‘severe’ air quality. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 437 at 9 am, according to CPCB data.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the city from November 13 to November 20 in view of the worsening air quality.

He further said that schools of all classes, excluding 10 and 12, will remain shut till November 10. Earlier, classes from 6 to 12 were “given the option” of going online, even as primary classes were ordered to stay closed till November 10.

Rai said that the earlier ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars in Delhi will continue, and there will be no construction-related works in the city.

Rai’s announcement came following a high-level meeting on the increasing air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Officials of other concerned departments, Delhi Education Minister Atishi and ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kailash Gahlot, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Delhi was put under Centre’s Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday amid ‘severe’ air quality. This is the final stage of the anti-pollution plan, and it is activated at least three days before the air quality index (AQI) surpasses the 450 mark in the national capital. However, proactive implementation could not happen this time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting today over the pollution crisis in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials from concerned departments such as transport, MCD, Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police, among others.