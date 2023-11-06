Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts Chay tattoo in new pics amid speculation of removing it 

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest post on Instagram has grabbed a lot of attention from her fans who spotted her Chay tattoo. Previously, the actor sparked rumours about removing the tattoo which had been dedicated to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. But, one of her latest pictures now proves she has not removed the tattoo yet.

Reacting to her tattoo, someone wrote in the comment section, “She had the tattoo?” “Evadra remove chesindi annadu (who said she removed it?),” commented another. One more said, “Tattoo is back.” Yet another added, “Tattoo still exists.”

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. Chaitanya reportedly began dating Sobhita Dhulipala after their separation. While neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumours, recently Samantha and Chaitanya sparked patch-up rumours.