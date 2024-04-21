Harmony of Spirit and Nature: A Tale of Veena Music and Woodpecker’s Love

The Saraswati Veena, an instrument steeped in South Indian musical tradition, embodies profound spiritual symbolism, believed to awaken divine inspiration, foster peace, and represent the interconnectedness of existence. Its melodic vibrations are said to facilitate meditation, enhance concentration, and evoke a sense of cosmic awareness.

In a serendipitous turn of events, I stumbled upon a video featuring Ms. Sobha Mokkapati garu gracefully playing the veena on social media channels. Struck by the beauty of her music, I reached out to her, expressing my desire to incorporate it into a video project I had long awaited to finalize. Without hesitation, Sobha garu generously granted permission, embodying the true essence of professionalism and generosity.

It was a revelation to discover that Sobha garu was not only a talented musician but also a dedicated music teacher with a wealth of experience. With her wishes, I dedicated the video to the profound bond of motherly love, underscoring her selfless attitude and passion for her craft.

Furthermore, I had the privilege of witnessing an extraordinary moment while birdwatching-a tender interaction between a streak-throated woodpecker and its offspring. As I observed from a distance, captivated by the scene unfolding before me, I marveled at the innate beauty of nature’s creations. The nurturing care displayed by the mother woodpecker, as she fed and comforted her young, left an indelible impression on my heart-a poignant reminder of the boundless wonders of the natural world.

Indian traditional music possesses a transformative power akin to artisans imbuing life into their crafts. Sobha’s melodic mastery breathed life into a video celebrating maternal love, mirroring the artistry of a potter molding clay or a goldsmith crafting precious ornaments.

Watch!



K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana.

K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.