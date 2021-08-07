Naveen Highlights Odisha’s Rich Legacy Of Handlooms On National Handloom Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Handloom Day today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighted the rich legacy and craftsmanship of Utkala.

” Utkala, the land of excellence in art is blessed with treasure trove of exquisite handloom honed over generations of dexterous artists and deft craftsmen. On #NationalHandloomDay, let’s celebrate the rich legacy of handlooms preserved over centuries, tweeted the Odisha CM.

The National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 every year in India. On this day, the government and other organisations honour the handloom weaving community for their immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

The day also marks India’s reaffirmation of protecting its glorious handloom heritage and empowering weavers and workers with greater opportunities to ensure livelihoods.

Not only does the day celebrate India’s rich handloom heritage but also commemorates a significant historical event. On August 7, 1905, the Swadeshi Movement — one of the several movements in India’s freedom struggle — was launched in Calcutta Town Hall, a demonstration against the British government’s decision to partition Bengal. Besides, the movement focused on reviving domestic production, encouraging indigenous industries and the spirit of Swadeshi.