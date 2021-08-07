Covid Protocols Fly Out Of Window In Mo Bus

Bhubaneswar: While the state government has eased the lockdown, Blatant violation of COVID-19 protocol by crew members of “Mo Bus” and passengers has raised a cause for concern.

Reportedly, the Mo Bus facility was allowed to operate by adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Though most of the guidelines were duly followed in the first few days of resumption of bus services.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the bus crew members were asked to limit passengers to seat capacity. However, the buses have been seen flouting the rules and regulations by not adhering to COVID-friendly behaviour.

On the other hand, the social distance norm was thrown out the window in the Mo Bus en route to Shishu Bhawan from Raajmahal.

It should be kept in mind that the variant which is going to be responsible for the outbreak of the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic is going to be much more virulent and contagious, therefore if we do not take adequate precautions now, we are inviting danger to befall upon us as a society.