ECMO facility in SCB Hospital to be available from August 15

Cuttack: While Odisha is still fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, DMET Chief Dr CBK Mohanty has informed that the ECMO facility for patients at Cuttack SCB Hospital & Medical College will be available from August 15.

He also informed that a total of 9 machines have been installed at the medical & adequate manpower resources have also been deployed here.

All nine machines will be setup at the department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) in SCBMCH.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the State had already received its first ECMO machine for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients and the installation process is currently underway at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

The ECMO machine was delivered at the premier healthcare institute on June 29.