Nag Panchami: Know Its Significance

New Delhi: Nag Panchami is a day devoted to the Nag Devta or the snake god in the Hindu tradition. Every year, this day is celebrated during the auspicious month of Sawan, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year, Nag Panchami is on August 13. It’s an important day for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Women worship the Snake god or the Nag Devta and offer milk to the serpents. It symbolises the offering of milk to the snake gods. Women pray for the well being of their brothers and family members. As many as 12 serpent gods are worshipped on this day which is believed to be very auspicious.

Devotees pray to Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala gods.