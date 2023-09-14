Naba Das Murder: Jharsuguda Court Frames Charges Against Accused Gopal Das; Next Hearing On Oct 5

Jharsuguda: A local court today framed charges against Gopal Das accused of killing former Odisha Minister Naba Das on January 29.

The charges were framed under section 307, 302, and 27 (1) of IPC.

Gopal who has been lodged at Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack was brought to the Jharsuguda Additional Sessions Court amid tight security. A discharge petition was filed in the court on behalf of Gopal, which was rejected by the court.

The court, after framing charges, posted the matter to October 5 for next hearing.

Gopal’s lawyer Mahesh Jena was absent in the court. So, a petition was filed to extend time which was rejected by the court.

The court will start witness proceedings from next hearing.

Notably, Gopal, an assistant sub-inspector of Police, had allegedly shot Minister Naba Das dead in broad day light on January 29 in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda.

Gopal had allegedly opened fire at the Minister from point blank range while the Minister was getting down from his car to attend a party meeting.