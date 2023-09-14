Bonded Labourers Walk 170 KM Over 2 Days To Reach Odisha Border

Semiliguda: A group of bonded labourers escaped their captors in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam and walked for 2 days to reach the Odisha border.

According to reports, Naba Jani, Saindra Sauanta, Krushna Majhi, Jagannath Jani and Debi Singh Majhi, all hailing from Bhalukanadi village in Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district had gone to the neighbouring state to work at a construction site.

However, after working for three months they were denied the pay and subjected to torture.

With no money, food or any other options left, the five victims fled the spot on Tuesday and walked for about 170 kilometres to reach the Odisha border.

When the group arrived at Pottangi on Thursday, the workers of Odisha Motor Drivers Union spotted them in a miserable condition and extended a helping hand.

They provided them with some money and arranged for a safe return to their native village.