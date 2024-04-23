Multiple Earthquakes Hit Taiwan, Strongest Of 6.3 Magnitude; No Casualties Reported

Taipei: Taiwan’s quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties.

The quakes were centred on the largely rural eastern county of Hualien, where on April 3 at least 14 people died after a 7.2 magnitude quake.

It was the strongest earthquake in the past 25 years in Taiwan and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

Buildings across large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan, including in the capital, Taipei, swayed throughout the night, with the largest quake measuring a 6.3 magnitude. All were very shallow.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Taiwan killed 2,400 people.