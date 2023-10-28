Mortal Remains Of Swaroop Nayak Consigned To Flames

Cuttack: The last rites of popular Odia music director and lyricist Swaroop Nayak was performed with state honours at Satichaura cremation ground in Cuttack.

He was accorded guard of honour by Odisha police before his elder daughter Nibruti Nayak lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a host of film personalities, music lovers and relatives.

According to sources, he was battling cancer for past several years.

Nayak had given a number of melodious songs to the Odia film industry. His super hit movies include Sahara Jaluchi ( 1998), Sindura Nuhen Khela Ghara ( 2002), I Love You ( 2004), Premi No 1 (2009) and Swayasiddha (2010).

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also expressed deep grief over the demise of Swarup Nayak.