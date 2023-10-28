Business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat Through Email

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received an extortion-cum-death threat, warning to shoot him if he filed to pay Rs 20 crore, Mumbai police said on Saturday. The industrialist received email regarding the threat at 8:51 pm on Friday, October 27.

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against an unknown person in the matter.

“The email regarding the threat was received on Friday, October 27. Soon after the matter came to light, a case was registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai,” police said in a statement.

According to the FIR, the copy of which is accessed by News18, the miscreant claimed said in the mail that “If you (Ambani) don’t give is Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in the India.”

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Further investigation is underway, said police.