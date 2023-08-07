Monsoon session: Reinstated as MP, Rahul Gandhi enters Parliament

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament on Monday, hours after the Lok Sabha secretariat cleared his return as MP in the Lower House Monday. He paid tributes at the Gandhi statue before attending the Lok Sabha proceedings, scheduled to start at 12 pm. Last week, the Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The Congress wants Rahul to participate in the no-confidence motion discussion in the Lok Sabha that begins tomorrow.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday, amid ruckus and sloganeering. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, while the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. While BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha demanded a discussion on the alleged atrocities against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the Opposition party kept up its demand for a discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Days after the Delhi services bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minster Amit Shah is set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha on Monday. It is expected to have a smooth sailing in the upper house too, given the support received by the ruling party from Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and Andhra Pradesh’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).