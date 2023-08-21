Monsoon Rain: Yellow Warning Issued For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: Due to prevalent monsoon trough and a low pressure area, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur in several places across Odisha.

Light to Moderate Rain/Thunderstorm with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Khurda (including Bhubanewar And Cuttack cities) during next Three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

While the first two days of the ensuing week will receive moderate rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thundershowers with lightning in several Odisha districts in the subsequent days.

The state has recorded normal rainfall so far in the month of August between August 1 and 20. The average rainfall recorded is 253.2 mm, which is 1 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 250.8 mm.