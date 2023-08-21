CM Kejriwal Suspends Delhi Govt Official Accused Of Raping Deceased Friend’s Minor Daughter

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the rape-accused Delhi government official and sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.

The order comes after a Delhi government official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months.

The victim is a student of Class 12 in Delhi and was living with the accused and his family after her father’s death on October 1, 2020. The accused is a deputy director in the WCD department.

Delhi Police have also lodged an FIR against the accused and his wife on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The wife has been charged with giving her medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021.

The Delhi Police have issued a notice to the accused government official and have also conducted an interrogation. By this afternoon, the police could take action in this matter.

According to a statement by the DCP north, Sagar Singh, an FIR has been registered under Pocso Act on the complaint of the victim.