Dunki is receiving appreciation globally! NRI audience from London, Germany, and Australia pour in love!

The world Rajkumar Hirani has presented in Dunki seems to have touched the hearts of millions. The film narrates the story of millions of immigrants who are stuck abroad and love their homelands, most beautifully. It’s related to many people, and they appreciate the film. People from London, Germany, and Australia were seen expressing their love for the subject of the movie and how it has touched their hearts.

The audience reviews coming in from Australia widely spoke about how the film is full of heart and humor and made them cry at the end. The audience was happy to witness the humor and the way the film takes a positive turn positively.

Moreover, the audience from London was truly impressed to see the performance of Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Evoking these feelings, the film also made them cry. They also received high ratings from the audience. The film was highly relatable to the audience.

The SRK fans from Germany were immensely delighted to watch Dunki. The film received tremendous love from the audience who flocked to the theaters to watch the first day first show. From cheering ‘We love you Shah Rukh’ to dancing to the Lutt Putt Gaya song, the audience in Germany was seen totally drenched in the fervor of Dunki.

Dunki has indeed arrived as an emotional rollercoaster. The audience is indeed calling it SRK’s hat trick in the year. A masterpiece that deserves a standing ovation. The film has made the audience laugh and cry at the same time.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.