Mason Shot Dead By Two Miscreants In Cuttack

Telengapentha/Cuttack: Two miscreants shot dead a mason at his house in Shamsundarpur area under Sadar police station limits in Cuttack on Tuesday. While the accused fled from the scene, the police intensified the search to nab them.

Police sources revealed that Chintamani Sahu (42) of Banki Pathuripada village in Cuttack district has been working as a mason in Tentulinali under Sadar police station for some years. Chintamani was in touch with both the accused, Jagan and Shambhua, who used to visit his house.

Many times, they were spotted quarrelling with each other over some work issues but got along together later.

Four months ago, Chintamani left Tentalinali and started staying in a rented house in nearby Shamsundarpur. The wife of the deceased told the police that the accused duo used to visit their house there as well.

Today at around 4 pm, Jagan and Shambhua reached Chintamani’s house. While Chintamani was talking to them, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire on him. The bullet hit Chintamani in the head and he collapsed on the spot. In the meanwhile, the accused duo sped away on a bike leaving behind their helmets.

On receiving information from the villagers, Zone-4 ACP Chandan Kumar Ghadei, Sadar Police Station IIC Rashmiranjan Mahapatra and other police officers reached Shamsundarpur and sent the dead body to SCBMCH for post-mortem.

The real reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said adding that the actual matter will come to the fore after two absconding accused are apprehended.