Maoists Torch Passenger Bus, 2 Trucks In Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Malkangiri: Maoists set on fire a passenger bus en route to Telangana via Kanta village in Sukuma and two trucks in the Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

According to the information, 10 to 12 armed Naxals stopped the bus near Asiraguda village and let the passengers alight from the vehicle safely before setting the bus on fire.

The red rebels also torched two more trucks passing through that road and fled into the deep forest.

On receiving the information, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG jawans reached the spot and started a search operation. Besides, the bus passengers were moved to a safe place.