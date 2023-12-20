Odisha Celebrates Triumph in Startup Landscape with Successful Odisha Startup Leadership Conclave 2023

Startup Odisha, an initiative of the MSME Department, Government of Odisha, today marked a significant milestone with the successful Odisha Startup Leadership Conclave 2023. The event showcased the state’s commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic startup ecosystem.

The Odisha Startup Leadership Conclave 2023 brought together various eminent dignitaries such as–Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME), Government of Odisha,Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) Department, Government of Odisha andChithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha etc. The event also saw diverse group of participants, including startup leaders, founders, venture capitalists, technology investors, and experts. The conclave served as a unified platform for meaningful discussions on the untapped potential of Odisha’s burgeoning startup ecosystem. The event saw participation of 350 notable delegates.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, was the Chief Guest at the Conclave. He delivered his address virtually. In his virtual address, the Chief Minister said, “Odisha Startup Leadership Conclave is a testament to our commitment to positioning Odisha as an ideal destination for innovation and investment. Our state is ready to embrace and support innovation and we believe that together, we can catalyze the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem.”

Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME), Chief of Honour at the conclave said, “Odisha has a thriving and robust ecosystem comprising more than 1800 startups, out of which more than 700 are led by women. This ecosystem is enabled by 27 incubators and 15 nodal agencies, aided by a progressive Odisha Startup Policy 2016. “The essence of a startup lies in its ability to dream, to innovate and disrupt the status quo. It is a testament to the courage and resilience of individuals who dare to challenge conventional norms, who envision a future that transcends boundaries and who embark on a journey to turn their dreams into reality. The Odisha Startup Leadership Conclave is not just an event; it is a rallying point for the dreamers and doers who will shape the future of our state.”

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha during his special address said, “Our mission is to equip startups with the essential tools to transform their ideas into prosperous businesses, thereby making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Odisha. Startup Odisha aspires to ascend as the premier Startup Hub in India, with a steadfast goal of nurturing 5000 startups by the year 2025. Agriculture, manufacturing, sportsand ports are the domains where startups could play an integral role and Startup Odisha is committed to help budding startups in these sectors that hold the potential of introducing transformative innovations to the industry. Additionally, Startup Odisha has funded 350 Startups directly and has generated more than 15000 new jobs and this is only set to grow.”

The Conclave featured key sessions that delved into various aspects of fostering a resilient and world-class startup ecosystem in Odisha. These sessions encompassed topics such as the empowerment and transformation of the startup ecosystem in the region, with a particular emphasis on encouraging and inspiring youth towards innovation and entrepreneurship. Delegates explored the journey from idea to impact, unlocking new growth opportunities for startups and witnessing the elevation of startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship to new heights in Odisha. Additionally, there was a focus on the role of technology in port startups and their contribution to the state’s economy. The Conclave also highlighted the importance of women leaders in building a sustainable startup ecosystem.

Alongside these discussions, the event included Masterclass sessions, fireside chats, and addresses by visionary leaders, attracting the participation of high-ranking government officials and industry leaders. The comprehensive program aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration for the advancement of Odisha’s startup landscape.