Man Surrenders After Killing Younger Brother In Ganjam

Ganjam: A man surrendered before the police after killing his younger brother in Gujulingi village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Karji.

According to the reports, a heated argument broke out between Kartik and his elder brother Asina Karji over some issues. In a fit of rage, Asina attacked Kartik with a sharp-edged weapon killing him on the spot.

After killing his brother, he surrendered before the police and narrated the whole incident. Following this, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

The accused has been detained and further investigation into the matter is underway, said a police official.