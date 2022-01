Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Balasore

Balasore: The court of Additional District Judge in Balasore has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife nearly six years ago.

According to case details, convict Jadunath Nayak had murdered his wife in Khantapada police limits in Balasore district in 2016. Following this, he was arrested and then forwarded to court.

The ADJ’s court today sentenced Jena to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case.