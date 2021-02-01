Man Hacks Father To Death Over Family Dispute In Rayagada

Rayagada: A man was allegedly killed by his son at Danagr Ranibandh village under Bissamcutatck police limits in Rayagada district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Laku Wadaka.

Reportedly, the father-son duo got into an argument over a family feud. Soon the altercation turned ugly as Luka attacked his father with an axe. Following this, the elderly man died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered into the matter, police said.