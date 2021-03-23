Man Booked For Inserting Liquor Bottle Into Wife’s Genital 

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur Police here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly inserting a beer bottle into his wife’s private parts for refusing prostitution.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Tumudibandha in Kandhamal district had married one Chandan Acharya of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district, ten years ago. The couple was residing in Chandrasekharpur area here since then.

After two years of the marriage, Chandan forcibly engaged her wife in a sex racket, which was operating in his house. Five days ago, the victim opposed his decision and refused to be a part of the racket.

The accused, who was in an inebriated state, thrashed the woman with an iron rod and inserted a liquor bottle into her private part, following which she fell unconscious.

On being informed, police reached the spot, rescued the woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Besides, police have arrested the accused and took him into custody.