Odisha Assembly Passes 15% Medical, Engg Quota Resolution For Govt School Students 

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution seeking 15 percent reservation for government school students in the engineering and medical courses in the State.

Earlier, in the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had introduced the resolution in the House.

Earlier, in December, last year, the State Cabinet had approved the reservation of seats for eligible government school students in engineering and medical colleges.

The government on January 7, 2021, constituted a High Power Committee for making necessary recommendations in this regard.