Make This Festive Season Extra Special with MG ASTOR ‘BLACKSTORM’ Limited Edition

Gurugram: MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, today launched the BLACKSTORM edition of the MG ASTOR – India’s Most Advanced SUV in its class.

With the BLACKSTORM edition, MG India offers its customers yet another stylish option to choose from the popular MG Astor range. It offers a captivating appeal to customers who are looking for a Bold, Sophisticated, and Stylish SUV.

The ASTOR BLACKSTORMlimited edition comes with a panoramic skyroof, an All-Black Honeycomb pattern Grille, Black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish Headlamps, glossy Black Door Garnish and Black Finish Roof Rails that amp up the overall look of ASTORBLACKSTORM. The SUV has the ‘BLACKSTORM’ emblem* on its front fenders on both sides. The interior of the model commands aesthetic appeal with a Tuxedo Black Upholstery with red stitching, Sangria red-themed AC Vents, an all-black Floor Console, steering wheel and doors with red stitches. The ASTOR BLACKSTORM also comes with JBL speakers*and customers can get them fitted at all authorized MG dealerships pan India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – BLACKSTORM. It has a premium finish with a bold and distinctive design that is sure to win our customers’ heart as they look to upgrade their existing vehicles with tech-enabled cars that are not only futuristic but also delivers a superior driving experience.

Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio. The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Since its launch in 2021, Astor has been creating memories of a lifetime for our customers. With best-in-class tech, Digital Car Key, 49 + Safety and i-SMART features, MG Astor has truly captured the hearts of tech-savvy consumers who are looking for automotive innovations that deliver a fulfilling driving experience.