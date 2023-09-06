Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s reception invite goes viral

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot this month itself. The couple will be getting married in Rajasthan’s Udaipur later this month. The wedding rituals will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas. Now, a picture of the invitation for the couple’s reception lunch has been going viral.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will be getting married in the third week of September. Now, amidst these reports, a picture of the invite for their reception has been going viral. The invitation is from the groom’s side.

According to the invite, Raghav and Parineeti’s reception will be held in Chandigarh on September 30. The invite reads, “Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh (sic).” Here’s the picture:

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will reportedly be tying the knot on September 24 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities will begin from September 23.

Preparations for the wedding rituals in both hotels began immediately after the bookings were confirmed. The wedding will be attended by several people, including AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.