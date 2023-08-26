Madurai Train Fire: FIR Lodged, Bodies To Be Airlifted To Lucknow  

Madurai: An FIR has been filed in connection with the Madurai train fire in Tamil Nadu, which killed nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

“FIR has been lodged by the GRP under the IPC section and under the Railway Act section and the culprits will face the full force of the law. We are trying to do it (handing over the bodies) immediately after the postmortem today. Most of the relatives are around the Lucknow area, so we will try to airlift the bodies to Lucknow and hand them over to their respective families,” RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway said.

The Southern Railway stated on Saturday that a statutory investigation into the fire in a Madurai train carriage that killed nine persons will be held on August 27, PTI reported.

The investigation will be held on Sunday at the DRM’s conference Hall, Divisional Railway Manager’s office Complex, Madurai, by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

Anyone with information about the incident or matters related to it who wishes to testify may do so at the Madurai inquiry or write to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, 2nd Floor, Rail Sanraksha Bhavan, Bengaluru 560 023, according to an official release.

At least nine pilgrims on their way to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu were killed after a fire broke out inside a halted train compartment at the railway station here in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Southern Railway.