Legendary Australian All-Rounder Alan Davidson Passes Away

Melbourne: Alan Davidson, the Australia allrounder who played a starring role in the 1960 tied Test, has passed away. He was 92.

We are saddened to learn of the death of legendary Australian all-rounder, ICC Hall of Famer, Alan Davidson. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this time. pic.twitter.com/PLYHQDNAi8 — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2021

The New South Wales all-rounder, a left-arm swing bowler who claimed 186 wickets and scored 1328 runs during his career, played in 44 tests for Australia and was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

Davidson made his Test debut for Australia during the 1953 Ashes series and in 1960 he became the first player to take 10 wickets and score 100 runs in a single Test.

Davison had scored 124 runs – 44 & 80 and picked up 11 wickets – 5/135 & 6/87 – against the West Indies 61 years ago in Brisbane.

Playing with a broken finger, Davidson hit a swashbuckling 80 on the final day to help the Australians draw with the West Indies. After retirement, Davison spent five years as an Australian test selector from 1979 until 1984.