“Semi-naked models”: Legal advisor of BJP-Maharashta Palghar District issues legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee over mangalsutra ad

Mumbai: While Luxury label Sabyasachi’s recent advertisement has come under fire by Netizens, Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, legal advisor, BJP-Maharashta Palghar District has apparently issued legal notice to the fashion designer for using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement.”

The ad campaign features a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a mangalsutra, which has been launched as part of the collection.

The ad campaign, which includes depictions of LGBTQ couples, led to outrage on social media from the usual Right-wing self-appointed guardians of the Hindu culture. They called it ‘obscene’ and asked for the ad to be taken down.

While premarital sex remains a taboo in India, many couldn’t digest Sabyasachi’s new ad showing a presumably married woman, given her mangalsutra and bindi, being intimate.

The luxury label has recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. Starting from a price of Rs 1,65,000, the caption on the post describes it as “Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel”.

