Lalduhoma-led ZPM trounces MNF in Mizoram assembly polls; CM Zoramthanga tenders resignation

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday tendered his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, following Mizo National Front (MNF) debacle in the assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led by Lalduhoma won 26 seats in the Mizoram Assembly polls.

Speaking with reporters, outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said: “Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people are not satisfied with my performance so I lost. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well. It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught.”

The ZPM won 27 of the 40 seats in the Mizoram legislative assembly, including ousting incumbent and three-time Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the Aizawl East-I constituency.

Among the notable ZPM victories is the party’s CM face Lalduhoma, who won the Serchhip seat by 2,982 votes against his MNF competitor J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who was in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security, is the Zoram People’s Movement’s (ZPM) main ministerial face.

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November 2023 to elect all 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, which had 174 candidates and saw 80.66% voter turnout.

The tenure of Mizoram Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 17 December 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2018. After the election, Mizo National Front formed the state government, with Zoramthanga becoming Chief Minister.