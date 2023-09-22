Kriti Sanon submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey: Jackky Bhagnani

Kriti Sanon is all set to redefine her boundaries with her remarkable commitment and dedication towards her upcoming film, GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born. Scheduled for a grand release on October 20, 2023, this movie is poised to set a new benchmark in entertainment, thanks to the visionary approach of Pooja Entertainment.

Jackky Bhagnani, the creative mind behind this cinematic extravaganza, is brimming with excitement about presenting a visual spectacle like never before to the masses. However, the true jewel in the crown of GANAPATH is none other than the National Award-winning actress, Kriti Sanon, who is ready to make her mark in a raw and rugged action avatar, a sight the nation has never witnessed before.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when speaking about the stellar cast and Kriti’s unprecedented transformation into an action powerhouse. He remarked, “GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born is one of my most ambitious projects, promising an unparalleled blend of action, thrill, and adventure.The ultimate revelation we have in store for the audience is Kriti Sanon in her power-packed action avatar. Her dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey. Amidst her packed schedule, she spared no effort in mastering the art of wielding Nunchucks, undergoing an intensive 9-month training regimen. Her commitment to her character is awe-inspiring.”

GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, two stellar talents that promise to ignite the screen with their chemistry and prowess. The tantalizing posters featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have already sent shockwaves of anticipation through the audience, leaving them yearning for more.

In an industry where dedication often makes the difference, Kriti Sanon’s unwavering commitment to her role in GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born stands as a testament to her determination and passion for her craft. As the film’s release date approaches, the nation awaits with bated breath to witness Kriti’s groundbreaking action performance, which is bound to redefine the boundaries of her talent.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023.