Kiran Rao And Cast Attend Special Screening Of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Jaipur!

Kiran Rao’s next film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has created a lot of excitement. The trailer, starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, has caught people’s attention with its heartfelt story. The film, directed by Kiran Rao, is set in India and is all set to offer a great experience. As the team is travelling to places to spread the fervour of the film, the team recently visited Jaipur for the special screening, and the madness among the fans is over the top.

After the Bhopal screening, Kiran Rao, the director of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, and the lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel visited the Pink City, Jaipur for the special screening of the film. The team was seen interacting with the fans and having fun. From clicking pictures to answering the questions of the fans, the team was seen in a full-on fun mood.

‘Laapataa Ladies’s story narrates the tale of India’s heartland, and the subject is urban as well. The team shot the film in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.