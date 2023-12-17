Karan Singh Chhabra brings all the action from ITA awards to social media

One of Television’s oldest and most prestigious award shows: The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards was held in Mumbai recently and Celebrity talk show / Actor Karan Singh Chhabra was seen hosting with Filmmakers / Actors from different OTT / TV shows and Films.

From Films, he interacted with Bollywood Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jaaved Jaffrey, Daisy Shah, and Mahima Chaudhary and from TV / OTT, the actor interacted with guests like Harshad Chopra, Shivangi Joshi, Shaleen Bhanot, Neha Pedse, Aparna Dixit, Charu Malik among others.

Known for his comic timing and spontaneity the actor made them play fun Rapid Fires and an Emoticon Game where they had to enact his statements only by their expressions.

On being asked about his continuous association with the award show Karan Stated, “It is indeed an honour to be selected for the 3rd time this year by team ITA and the channel and I enjoyed every bit of it”