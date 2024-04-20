Junior Revenue Assistant Dismissed From Govt Service After Conviction In Bribery Case

Angul: In a bribery case, Pankajini Biswal, a Junior Revenue Assistant at the Collectorate, Angul, was dismissed from government service with immediate effect on April 20. The dismissal was carried out by the competent authority of the Collectorate, Angul, as per the provision of OCS (CCA) Rules, 1962, following her conviction.

According to the charges, Biswal solicited the bribe to process files related to two mutation cases filed by the complainant’s parents for the issuance of Record of Rights (Patta). She was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in the Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.8 dated February 6, 2017, under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 of the PC Act, 1988.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Augul, convicted Biswal on May 12, 2023. She was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and pay a fine of Rs. 5,000. In default of payment of the fine, she was to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months.

Following Biswal’s conviction, Odisha Vigilance communicated to the competent authority of the Collectorate, Angul, to take appropriate action against her. Accordingly, Pankajini Biswal got dismissed from government service over the bribery charges.