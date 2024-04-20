IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined 20% Match Fee, Here’s Why

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18.

“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees,” an IPL release stated on Saturday (April 20).

Both David and admitted to the offence and accepted match referee Sanjay Verma’s sanction. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding,” the release added.

A video of a match went viral and caused controversy, leading to the imposition of a fine. The video allegedly showed squad members and support staff in MI’s dugout giving illegal help to Suryakumar Yadav, in asking for a DRS. However, the reason for the sanction is not specified in IPL’s media release.

During the 15th over of their innings, Arshdeep Singh bowled a delivery very close to the guideline for wides, which Suryakumar tried chasing but missed. The on-field umpire deemed it a legal delivery.

MI head coach Mark Boucher was seen gesturing to Suryakumar that it was a wide, and then David and Pollard were seen urging the right-hander to ask for a review, which is against IPL rules.

