J&K, Kerala and Odisha provide 100% services through identified single Unified service delivery portal

New Delhi: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) convened the second meeting with the Right to Service Commissioners of various States/UTs in-line with “National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Way Forward’s” objective to boost e-governance and improve e-service delivery in the nation on 9th October, 2023.

The RTS Chief Commissioners were also sensitized about the “NeSDA way forward” undertaken by the Department. Six NeSDA Way Forward Monthly reports have been released by the Department, for States/UTs. The reports set baseline for number of e-services and mandatory e-services provided by States/UTs on NeSDA – Way Forward dashboard. It also underlines the status of faceless, suo-moto delivery and unified service delivery portals.

Moreover, the report assesses and compares the sector-wise e-services and highlights the state-specific opportunities to transition offline services to online platforms. Major Key Highlights of August Report were Departments across States/UTs provide 14,736 e-services with Jammu & Kashmir (1028) provides the maximum number of e-services.

Besides, 1,505 out of 2,016 mandatory e-services are available, making saturation at 74.6%. Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Odisha provide 100% of their services through their identified Single Unified Service Delivery Portal i.e., e-UNNAT, e-Sevanam and Odisha One, respectively.

Consensus was reached on the following issues:

States/UTs to review the 154 common services identified and provide them as e.Services in a specified time frame.

States/UTs to define a roadmap for achieving the provision of e-services through a unified portal, leveraging the support of respective RTS Commissions/Committees on the basis of e-UNNAT, e-Sevanam and Odisha One.

States/UTs to discuss the extant and approach to ensure that e-services are delivered proactively.

States/UTs to determine the extant of faceless service delivery through RTS.

A total of 27 officials including Chief Commissioners and Nodal officers from the States/UTs of Haryana, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Karnataka participated and shared their valuable insights and actively engaged in discussions.

The DARPG will curate a workshop of RTS Commissioners and other nodal officers from states/UTs at Dehradun in November, 2023.