Over 5K Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup Seized In Sambalpur, 32 Arrested

Sambalpur: Police today arrested 32 persons involved in smuggling drugs after the seizure of a huge cache of banned cough syrup bottles in Sambalpur town.

This morning Dhanupali Police patrolling staff received reliable information and with the help of Ainthapali and Sadar PS personnel conducted a raid and apprehended six persons near Jhankarpada and seized 5400 bottles of WINCIREX cough syrup kept in 18 gunny bags.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they are regularly procuring cough syrup from Kolkata and supplying the same to different drug peddlers in Sambalpur Town for illegal gain.

This time they have collected cash from different drug peddlers of Sambalpur Town who had given advance money to procure cough syrup from them to dispose of the same in the coming Durga Puja, the police said.

Police have also seized a diary containing the names of drug peddlers who have conspired with the accused persons to procure the cough syrup bottles for illegal sale during the coming Dushera festival.

Thereafter, personnel from Dhanupali, Sadar, Town, Ainthapali, Boreipali, and Khetrajpur police stations conducted raids and so far 26 drug peddlers involved in the smuggling of banned cough syrup have been arrested along with six suppliers.

All the 32 accused persons will be forwarded to the Court today. On verification of Police records the accused persons were found to have previous criminal antecedents in clandestine cough syrup business, the police added.