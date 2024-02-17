Jindal Steel & Power Honoured With CSR & Sustainability Award 2024

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been honoured with the CSR & Sustainability Award 2024, in the category of Water Conservation and Management for its outstanding contribution to the development of farmers in Angul in Odisha, through integrated watershed management projects in collaboration with NABARD.

A company representative received the award during the National Conclave on Impactful Sustainable Business Practices held in New Delhi on February 15, 2024. Ms. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Govt. of India; Sunil Shastri, President, Lal Bahadur Sastri Foundation; and Dr. Vijay Jolly, Senior Politician, graced the award programme organised by All India Business & Community Foundation.

Jindal Steel & Power, under the leadership of its chairman, Naveen Jindal, has made substantial strides in natural resource management and agriculture development under the company’s CSR in Tubey, Kulei, Derjang, Maratira, and Madhiamunda villages of Angul District through the development and management of two watershed catchments, positively impacting the quality of lives of more than 5000 farming families.

Implemented by the JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP, the physical topography and drainage lines treated in the watershed projects at Derjang and Tubey resulted in minimising soil erosion, maximising groundwater recharge, and consequently enhancing agricultural production, productivity, and cash income.

Congratulating the team, JSP Foundation’s Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, said, “We at JSP believe in sustainable improvement of the ecosystem of the local community, and these watershed initiatives showcase our commitment to promoting economic prosperity for farmers while also protecting our environment.” She thanked the jury for the award.

Started in 2012 in collaboration with NABARD, the watershed projects have significantly enhanced the soil moisture in the catchment area.

With the introduction of new cash crop varieties, the local farmers have changed their cropping pattern from mono-crop to double and triple crop and resorted to the cultivation of cash crops.

These initiatives have led to reversing migration and boosting the school attendance of children while elevating farmers’ income from Rs. 1.5 lakh to more than Rs. 5.5 lakh. JSP Foundation has also facilitated the formation of multiple Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) in the villages, facilitating the empowerment of the local farmers.