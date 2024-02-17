Two Minor Boys Drown In Pond In Kalahandi Village

Bhawanipatna: Two minor boys drowned to death in a pond at Durespadar village within Padepadar Panchayat under Thuamula Rampur Block of Kalahandi District on Saturday.

According to sources, the minors drowned in the pond while taking a bath. Later, their bodies were recovered by the villagers.

Sources said Amlan Naik (10), son of Suresh Naik and Shantanu Naik (10) son of Bhagwan Naik of Durespadar village had gone to a nearby pond to take a bath this afternoon. Unfortunately, the minors drowned in the water body. Later, some villagers recovered the dead bodies.

A pall of gloom descended in the village following the death of the two kids and the local police have started an investigation into the incident.