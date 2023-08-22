Japan PM
Fumio Kishida
Japan PM Calls On North Korea To Call Off Planned Satellite Launch

By Pragativadi News Service
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on North Korea Tuesday to halt a planned satellite launch, less than three months after a failed effort saw a military satellite plunge into the sea.

“I instructed (ministers) to provide information to the public, cooperate with the countries concerned and call on North Korea to cease this launch, and take all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality,” Kishida told reporters.

 

