This Indian whiskey secures coveted title of ‘World’s Best Whisky’

New Delhi: Indian-made whiskey, the Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023, recently won the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ title at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards. One of the largest whiskey-tasting competitions in the world, Whiskies of the World Awards judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year. The Indian single malt beat hundreds of international brands, including scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Australian, and British single malts.

Launched in 2021, the homegrown brand Indri from the Piccadilly Distilleries in Haryana started its journey with the first triple-barrel single malt from India, known as Indri-Trini. In the last two years, it has won more than 14 international awards, The Sunday Guardian reported. The Whiskies of the World Award places India at the top spot in the global whisky landscape as a formidable producer of single malts, also redefining the way spirits manufactured in the country are perceived.

“From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it’s a masterpiece that’s now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies Of The World 2023,” Indri shared on Instagram.