Jad Hadid’s girlfriend warns Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Akanksha Puri in paparazzi video

Mumbai: Dubai-based Lebanese model and actor Jad Hadid rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which concluded with a grand finale episode recently, where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. Although Jad never spoke about being in a relationship, while inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, it is rumoured that he started dating after he came out of the house. A recent video of Jad and his girlfriend is doing the rounds on social media, where she spoke about actor Akanksha Puri.

In June, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid’s on-screen 30-second kiss during a dare in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 made headlines. Both Jad and Akanksha have spoken about it in various interviews after they were evicted from the reality show in August and June, respectively. Now, Jad’s girlfriend has spoken about Akanksha in a paparazzi video.

Recently, Jad Hadid was spotted with his girlfriend and when the paparazzi asked them ‘Where is Akanksha’, his girlfriend looked at the cameras, saying, “Akanksha Jad se durr rahein (Akanksha should stay away from Jad), okay?” Jad then said, “Okay,” and gave her a peck on her cheek. Jad also said that he will soon meet his daughter.