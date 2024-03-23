IPL 2024: KKR Secures Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2024 campaign with a thrilling 4-run victory against the Sun Risers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.

KKR put up a good total on the board after being put in to bat first, thanks to Phil Salt’s fiery half-century and Andre Russell’s explosive innings.

Russell’s 64* off just 25 balls helped KKR reach an impressive total of 208/7.

Despite Hyderabad’s decent start in the chase, they struggled to keep up with the required run rate and lost quick wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant effort of 63 runs off 29 balls kept the game alive till the last over, but Harshit Rana’s composed death over bowling ensured that KKR emerged victorious.