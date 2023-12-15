Inspires me to fearlessly venture into new and exciting stories.” says Yami Gautam

Netflix just revealed its most accurate watching metrics. The most popular Indian film on the list is Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, starring Yami Gautam. Acknowledged for her broad range of performing roles, Yami has continuously dazzled audiences with her outstanding performances in theatre and on television. The actress never passes up a chance to amuse the crowd.

The actress took to her Instagram where she posted the poster from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, the picture wrote: ” Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga becomes one of the only two Indian films titles in Top 500 in Netflix’s comprehensive report on viewership data with over 40 million watch hours.” She captioned this picture with, “Your love and support is my driving force! The success of ‘A Thursday’ last year and now ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’ and ‘OMG 2’ inspires me to fearlessly venture into new and exciting stories. Gratitude!🙏🏻”

Yami’s performance as a teacher in the suspense film A Thursday the previous year also made a significant impact on viewers and attracted a lot of attention. This demonstrates Yami’s thoughtful choice of movies and screenplays, as she constantly puts her best into every project she undertakes. Her representation of characters in movies like Dasvi, Bala, and Vicky Donor has made her a well-known figure in the business and won her a lot of love and respect.