Father Killed, Son Critical As Van Hits Bike In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A person was killed and his son sustained critical injuries after a pickup van dashed into their bike near Kalimela in Malkangiri district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Mohanty, a resident of Venkatapalem village. He was a teacher in M.P.V. 60 primary school in the area.

As per reports, the accident occured while Ajay was going to drop his 11-year-old son at his school around 7 am. On their way, near Kalimela, a pickup van crashed into their bike. As a result, Ajay died on the spot while his son sustained critical injuries.

Locals immediately rushed the boy to the Community Health Centre for preliminary treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.