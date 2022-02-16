India’s Food Security System is an Example before the World: Bishow Parajuli

New Delhi: “India’s Food Security System is an Example before the World,” United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director to India Bishow Parajuli said here on Wednesday.

Delivering the 18th Foundation Day Lecture at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar today, he said, “India has made tremendous progress in the field of food security during the last 50 years – it has become a food surplus country from a food-dependent country. Along with food production, conducive policy, science & technology, efficient supply chain, market and access are among the factors that contributed to the progress”.

He said the production of food is not equal to the availability of food. “Sadly, global hunger is rising. Up to 811 million people do not have enough to eat, while 270 million suffer from acute hunger despite plenty of food production”, he remarked.

He congratulated Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for setting up this fantastic institution which is contributing significantly in the field of spreading knowledge, creating opportunities and jobs, transforming lives, and nation-building. India’s example is a showcase before the world, he stated, elaborating that initiatives like National Food Security Act, Public Distribution System (PDS), and Mid Day Meal have proved to be a lifeline in ensuring food security in the country.

On climate change, he said, today sustainable system of farming has become as important as increasing food production. Climate change is bringing natural disasters like droughts, floods, rising sea levels, and cyclones, resulting in crop loss. Higher education institutions of excellence like KIIT and KISS have a great role to play in ensuring that Green Revolution 2.0 is founded on sustainable practices and is able to meet the challenges of climate change, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Achyuta Samanta said, KIIT & KISS are community-based institutions and are contributing to most of the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals. Apart from quality academics and research, KIIT has been significantly contributing to the field of art, culture, sports, social development, and spiritualism, he added.

“KIIT has developed an ecosystem to absorb different cultures of the world. It attracts students from about 65 countries, while its graduates are working in 70 countries. KIIT culture equips students to become global citizens”, said Prof. Sasmita Samanta, the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU in her presidential address. Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, proposed the vote of thanks.

On this occasion, Dr. A. Samanta and Mr. Parajuli also signed a Letter of Intent between the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University and WFP India in the presence of Professor Deepak Kumar Behera, VC, KISS-DU, and other dignitaries from WFP India, KISS and KISS.